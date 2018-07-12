NOON Home Room Bundle
$529.99
NOON Switches wirelessly communicate with each other to create coordinated light in beautiful, complementary levels. Use our automatically generated "scenes," or create your own to transform the look and feel of any room.
Get everything you need to coordinate three light switches and experience scene-based lighting.
- Includes 1 Room Director, 2 Extension Switches and 3 Wall Plates
- Easily replaces your existing light switch
- Works with existing bulbs & fixtures
- Glass touchscreen with OLED display
- One-touch control
- Control from anywhere Motion-sensor to activate
- Night Light Aligns current with bulbs to reduce flicker and buzzing
- Requires neutral and ground wire
- Award-winning design
Photo & Copy courtesy of Noon