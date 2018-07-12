NOON Home Extension Switch
$129.99
NOON Switches wirelessly communicate with each other to create coordinated light in beautiful, complementary levels. Use the automatically generated "scenes," or create your own to transform the look and feel of any room.
Easily replaces your existing light switch
Works with existing bulbs & fixtures
Elegant satin exterior finish
Dims and controls an individual light
Add up to 10 in a room for every NOON Room Director
Aligns current to bulbs to reduce flicker and buzzing
Requires neutral and ground wire
Requires a NOON Room Director