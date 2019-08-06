Whether developing furniture, textiles, lamps or toys, Danish designer Susanne Grønlund starts with a list of what she doesn’t want to create. This discipline has made her studio a go-to for innovative, thoughtful design that’s rooted in Scandinavian traditions. In creating her Noomi Swivel Chair (2013), she didn’t want to design just another attractive piece, so she thought at length about functionality. Yes, everyone wants to sit comfortably, but what if you also want to easily turn to speak to the person next to you, or turn away from a distraction for some privacy? In other words, why just sit when you can swivel? Simple, elegant and understated, Noomi stands on a smooth-moving – and soothing – 360-degree swivel base.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach