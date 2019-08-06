René Redzepi has been widely credited with re‐inventing Nordic cuisine. His Copenhagen restaurant, Noma, was recognized as the #1 best in the world by the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards in April 2010 after receiving the "Chef’s Choice" award in 2009. Redzepi operates at the cutting edge of gourmet cuisine, combining an unrelenting creativity and a remarkable level of craftsmanship with an inimitable and innate knowledge of the produce of his Nordic terroir. At Noma, which Redzepi created from a derelict eighteenth‐century warehouse in 2003 after previously working at both elBulli and The French Laundry, diners are served exquisite concoctions, such as Newly‐Ploughed Potato Field or The Snowman from Jukkasjarvi, all painstakingly constructed to express their amazing array of Nordic ingredients. His search for ingredients involves foraging amongst local fields for wild produce, sourcing horse‐mussels from the Faroe Islands and the purest possible water from Greenland. Redzepi has heightened the culinary philosophy of seasonally and regionally sourced sustainable ingredients to an unprecedented level, and in doing so has created an utterly delicious cuisine. At the age of 37, Redzepi is one of the most influential chefs in the world.

Noma: Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine offers an exclusive insight into the food, philosophy and creativity of René Redzepi. It reveals the first behind the scenes look at the restaurant, Noma, and features over 90 recipes as well as excerpts from Redzepi’s diary from the period leading up to the opening of the restaurant and texts on some the most enigmatic of Noma’s suppliers. The book includes 200 new specially commissioned color photographs of the dishes, unique local ingredients and landscapes from across the Nordic region. It also includes a foreword by the artist Olafur Eliasson.

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Photo courtesy of Phaidon