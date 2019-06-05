With its curved wood base and free-form glass top, this accent table by Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi blurs the divide between art and furniture. The now-iconic design was nearly stolen: Noguchi submitted a mockup to furniture maker T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings before voluntarily interning himself in Arizona in 1942—only to discover in a contraband magazine that Robsjohn-Gibbings had begun advertising his sculptural design. Noguchi secured a furlough and left the camp; instead of returning, however, he perfected the table for Herman Miller in 1948. Today, the Noguchi Table is known for its graceful balance between solid and ethereal forms. The solid wood base is available in Noguchi black, walnut, natural cherry, and white ash.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller