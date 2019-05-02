Originally designed in 1947, the Noguchi Rudder Table is a reintroduction of an iconic coffee table originally designed in 1947. The balance of sculptural form and durable function has made the Noguchi Table an understated and beautiful element in homes and offices since its introduction. Sharing a nearly identical shape and size as the original glass Noguchi Coffee Table, this sculptural, visually light, and deceptively simple coffee table stands on two chrome hairpin legs and one in wood reminiscent of a ship's rudder. Available in White Ash, Walnut or Ebony table top finishes.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller