The Nixon Cocktail Table is a chic conversation piece. Our signature Nixon pattern rendered in perforated nickel or brushed brass provides a sophisticated perch for your choice of couture tabletop. Choose cerused elm for your Hamptons manse, ebonized cerused elm for your Tribeca loft, white marble for your Park Avenue penthouse, black marble for your bold bachelor pad, or lacquer for your West Village aerie.



Photo courtesy of Jonathan Adler