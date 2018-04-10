The Marea Beach Blanket is inspired by the rising and falling tides. Simple stripes takes on new life with a gradient pattern. This collection is perfect for beach lounging or keeping warm around a campfire. They are big enough for a 2 - 4 person picnic and roll up in thirds for easy transport. The blankets are designed by Nipomo in San Francisco and hand woven in Mexico by skilled artisans. The leather straps are hand-made out of vegetable tanned leather that ages nicely with use.



Nipomo collaborates with skilled artisans from Mexico. Designing a modern product with traditional methods of making allows them to create unique products while preserving a slice of history, art, and craft. Nipomo's collection of functional goods proudly supports traditional makers and their communities in both Mexico and California.

Photo courtesy of Accompany