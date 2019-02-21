Designed to be displayed and blend with furniture, Niko is a new power solution from Most Modest that considers where and how people use power today.

A functional wood form combined with a one of a kind knitted mesh power cable, Niko adds an element of fun to any environment. Hang Niko on the wall or proudly display it on any surface, to dial in the details of your home or office.



Mesh cable available in four colors. Assembled in the USA.

Photo Courtesy of AHA