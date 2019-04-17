Available online exclusively at One Kings Lane: This refined swivel chair envelopes you in luxury and comfort with allover shearling-style upholstery, a beautifully contoured back, and ample foam and fiber padding. A brass finish on its round, recessed base contrasts beautifully with the upholstery. Handcrafted in Southern California.

Kim Salmela's furniture and accessories are inspired by the trends and materials she sees around the world. "This line is the best representation of my love of color, exotic patterns, vintage styling, and a modern layering and mixing of materials," the designer explains. "With this line I am allowing myself to be free to just design. I am not following any rules… I’m just doing what I love."

