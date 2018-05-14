This 2015 monotype and gouache on paper figurative scene entitled "New York Café" is by San Francisco artist and Lost Art Salon co-owner Rob Delamater (b.1966). Delamater creates abstract compositions that evoke organic shapes and motifs from the natural world as well as the human figure and other representations from his city life. Signed, dated, and titled at bottom. This piece will be shipped in a mat to fit a standard sized frame.



Photo courtesy of Serena & Lily