From a leader in the field of food education, this smart, fun, lavishly illustrated cookbook provides 50 kid-tested recipes that engage children's natural inclination for adventure and use fresh, seasonal ideas for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and sweets to teach basic cooking skills.



With fresh ingredients and easy recipes, New Favorites for New Cooks, will turn any kid into a budding chef. Recipes such as Savory Scones with Fresh Herb Butter, Black Bean Taco Bar, Two-Minute Guacamole, Meatballs and Tomato Sauce, and Yogurt and Berry Compote Parfait engage every sense with bright colors, fresh flavors, and exciting textures, and showcase healthy, seasonal ingredients. Packed with information about kitchen science and history, and heavily illustrated (every recipe is photographed), this cookbook makes being in the kitchen fun for everyone.