"We’re always experimenting, which is unusual in a field that can be quite cerebral about rugs," says Christina Tullock. "We’re very in the moment." To create the Névé Rug (2016), Tullock put a modern textural twist on a traditional Moroccan rug to create a luxurious piece that’s just right for today’s environment. "I’m a huge Donald Judd fan," she adds – clearly evident in the minimal design of this rug, with bold stripes set on a solid background. Made in India.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach