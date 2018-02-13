Rich charcoal hue, accented with intricate patterns, this luxe throw will instantly elevate the look of your bed or couch. Not to mention, this beauty is velvety soft. Hand-loomed from baby alpaca, it’s destined to become your go-to for cozying up on chilly nights.



Crafted by master weavers in a quiet mountain village in the Peruvian Andes, each throw takes about a week to complete. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

Note: Alpaca wool is naturally hypoallergenic, so this throw is ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry