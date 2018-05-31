Niels Bendtsen designed his Nest Storage Bed (2014) to fulfill the inherent need for extra storage in compact spaces yet also possess the volume to stand alone in larger ones without looking diminutive or out of place. Fitted with a discreet strap for lifting its mattress platform, which rises on smooth-operating gas pistons built to withstand daily use, Nest keeps its storage compartment inconspicuous. Slipcovers are removable for dry cleaning.