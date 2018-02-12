With a tiny footprint, compact, lightweight and equipped with an ergonomic handle, the Nespresso inissia by De'Longhi Coffee machine is a smart little machine to make your life easier and fit perfectly into any interior design. Simple to use, it offers and impeccable barista-style Coffee every time, thanks to simple, one-touch operation and patented extraction system which delivers up to 19 bar pressure. A fast-heat up time means the water reaches the ideal temperature in just 25 seconds, while a folding drip tray for taller recipe glasses and an energy saving mode that automatically switches the machine off after 9 minutes make your life easier.



Photo courtesy of Amazon