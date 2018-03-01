Based in Berlin, designer David Geckeler thrives on a multidisciplinary approach, often working on projects in furniture, tableware and lighting simultaneously. His Nerd Chair (2012) was honored with the 2011 Talent Award from Muuto, the Danish design company that handpicks the brightest design talent and invites them to express their stories through everyday objects. "Danish simplicity and iconic expression are combined in this chair," says Geckeler. "The curved shape of the seat invites the user to sit on the chair from several angles, while the low backrest provides pleasant, comfortable support." When asked to explain the chair’s name, he replied, "To me, Nerd describes its personality and design." By that, we’re assuming he means the sleek construction with no visible screws is a cool feat of engineering that would rock a furniture nerd’s world. Made in Latvia.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach