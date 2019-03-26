A natural, functional piece for the Swag Leg line, the Nelson Swag Leg Molded Chair is light-scaled and sculpted. Ingenious engineering merges four legs into a center post with quad footing. For the armchair shell, George Nelson got permission from Charles and Ray Eames to use the patented process they developed for molding plastic. Nelson took the process a step further and created separate seat and back shells that he glued together. The chair shell flexes with the sitter and prevents heat buildup. Wide, flat armrests allow forearms to rest comfortably. With 21st century innovations in technology and material, today's shells are fully authentic and made of recyclable polypropylene.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach