Without question, the Nelson Ball Lotus Table Lamp is a tried-and-true standard of the modern vocabulary. George Nelson designed the first lamps in 1952. These lamps, with their simple sculptural shapes, are constructed of an innovative taut plastic that coats a steel wire-frame. Nelson's unique design and ingenious use of materials prove to eliminate glare and provide an abundant, yet diffused light. A quality which alone is unique to this material.



From the forming of the wire-frame, to the spraying of the vinyl form, one-by-one, each Bubble Lamp is constructed to last decades and each Bubble Lamp is built to George Nelson's original specifications. These famous lamps are part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Table lamp offered in brushed nickel finish with a brushed nickel or walnut base. Pull switch located on lampholder. Includes 7 feet of cord.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting