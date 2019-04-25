Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser

$5,950
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

George Nelson was the design director at Herman Miller from 1945 to 1972, and his influence over three decades is what made the Michigan-based company what it is today. He not only recruited Charles and Ray Eames and Isamu Noguchi but also produced a portfolio of work without which modern design history would be incomplete. His Thin Edge Collection (1952) was first called the Rosewood Case Series, a refined version of the Basic Cabinet Series from 1946. Its striking characteristics include especially thin edges, hence the name. Manufactured today with environmentally sustainable veneers and 85% recycled materials, Thin Edge leverages the latest manufacturing technologies without compromising its original look and feel. This is the authentic Thin Edge Double Dresser by Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.  