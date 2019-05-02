George Nelson’s Platform Bench (1946) is one of the great icons of midcentury modernism. For Herman Miller’s influential design director, utility was as important as beauty, and his spare rectangular bench is the result of this belief. It serves equally well as table, platform base or seating, depending on need and situation. No wonder it’s been called timeless; something this functional never dates. The Platform Bench’s legs are ebonized and finger-jointed for superior strength; also available with metal legs. Ships with legs unattached; simple assembly required. This is the authentic Nelson Bench produced by Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.