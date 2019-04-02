Nelson Marshmallow Sofa

There’s nothing else like George Nelson’s Marshmallow Sofa. In 1956, the iconic designer turned a traditional sofa into a bold, playful shape that was extremely forward-thinking for its time. Made up of 18 colorful cushions that are attached to a brushed tubular steel frame, it led the way into the pop art trend of the 1960s and has become known as a recognizable symbol of that era. Available through Herman Miller and made in the USA, you can choose from five colored vinyl options and can add additions of six extra cushions in order to create a sofa of indefinite length. Nelson designed it for both residential and commercial spaces, so you can detach the cushions for easy cleaning and can rearrange them in order to balance out wear and tear.

Photo courtesy of Herman Miller