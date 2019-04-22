Whether you are frying fish, cooking vegetables or poultry or reduce a pan sauce, the straight sides make our copper saute pan the right equipment for the task.

Our copper saute pan comes with a lid and is available in 2 different sizes. Each item is handcrafted in our workshop in Ravina, Italy using one single sheet of pure 3mm thick copper.

The saute pan features a long pure brass handle secured with pure copper rivets. The tinning is done using only 100% pure, non-reactive and renewable tin-lining utilizing the traditional fire-tinning method.