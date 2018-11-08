Add texture and softness to your home with natural sheepskin, available in 2 colors: a cool ivory or warmer oat. This sheepskin comes from a small Oregon ranch who have been harvesting wool for over 150 years, where the sheep are raised humanely, have a high quality of life, and graze freely. Throw it over the back of your couch, cozy up a bench, use it as a small rug, or live out your ultimate cabin fantasy and curl up on it in front of a roaring fire.

Photography by Bobbi Lin/Food52