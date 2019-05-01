Traverse all 50 states and 100 years of American history with National Geographic's two-volume tome, The United States of America (TASCHEN). Curating over 700 images from the magazine's archives, the book presents a stirring account of the country's diverse populations, cultures, landscapes, and industries—from Colorado ski slopes to Kentucky barbershops, and from the glitter of the Hollywood Hills to a river baptism in Mississippi. An introductory essay by photo editor David Walker accompanies the collection, along with prefaces to each state section and narrative captions that further bring the iconic photographs to life.



Photo Courtesy of TASCHEN