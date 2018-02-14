If you’re like us and love tradition just as much as modern minimalist design, you’ll definitely like the Nambu Cast Iron Kettle designed by Makoto Koizumi. The kettle pays homage to age-old Japanese craftsmanship and it’s made in the Iwate Prefecture of Japan using techniques that date back to the 17th century. The ironware firing method not only gives the kettle an attractive pebble-like texture on the surface, but it also ensures that it will hold up to a lifetime of use. Your daily tea making ritual is set to become even more special.