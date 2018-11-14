HANDCRAFTED IN KENYA

A COLLABORATION WITH ROSE & FITZGERALD

A modern vase in marbled blush soapstone – what we call an understated statement piece. Style as a set of three with succulents or let it fly solo as a desk or bathroom accessory.

Handcrafted by a group of 15 master artisans in the Kisii region of Kenya, each vase is made to perfection in a fair trade environment. No two are alike - expect variation in color and marbling.