Designed by Josef Hartwig in 1923, Naef’s chess set is characterized by clean lines that are representative of the Bauhaus movement. Made in Germany out of solid maple wood, the chessmen pieces are reduced to simple, commonly-used figures that represent the form and function of each piece. Consisting of cubes, cylinders, and balls, they’re designed to represent pure symbols of each piece’s movement. The square board, which measures 14.75", comes with a wooden slide box where you can store the pieces when they're not in use.