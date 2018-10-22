When chef Asha Gomez transplanted from her small village in the Kerala region of Southern India to Atlanta (where she owns the restaurants Cardamom Hill, The Third Space, and Spice to Table), she found shared traditions, seasonings, and, above all, a love of food in her new and old homes. The pages of My Two Souths are filled with 125 recipes that bridge the gap between her two souths, like a Black Cardamom Smothered Pork Chop and Kerala Fried Chicken and Waffles.

Size: 8.9" L x 1" W x 8.9" H

Length: 288 pages

Author: Asha Gomez & Martha Hall Foose

Sourced from: Hachette

Photography by James Ransom.