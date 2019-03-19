In the 21st century, this is exactly what candles should look like. The Ingo Maurer My New Flame Table Lamp uses a slim circuit board tipped in 256 LEDs (128 on each side) to create a realistic flame-like flicker. This lamp is powered via rechargeable batteries or USB (a cord is included) and portable, allowing you to bring an element of ultra-modern romance to dining tables, living rooms and even outdoors. Designed by Moritz Waldemeyer.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens