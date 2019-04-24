Muuto’s Open is an intriguing candleholder that forms a slender frame for open space. The aim of designer Jens Fager was to create a modern version of traditional candelabras with as little volume as possible. The result is a timeless metal object that has a two-dimensional feel but also warm roundness. Open candelabra fits three taper candles and is well suited for both large tables and narrow shelves and windowsills.

Photo courtesy of Finnish Design Shop