Thomas Bentzen on the design: "The Elevated vase is about doing something exceptional for flowers. The wooden bowl holding the glass vase elevates the flowers, almost ritually, and frames them in a new Nordic poetic way. The materials are inspired by the flowers and branches I would put in the vase. The wood represent the roots in the soil and the glass the airy treetop, as it stands in nature. All together, creating a vase that combines a solid and rooted base with a light and divine top."

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop