Material research primarily determines all of Hella Jongerius’ designs. Her extensive portfolio includes single pieces exhibited at galleries, mass-produced items sold at retail stores, design of airliner interiors and even the redesign of the North Delegates’ Lounge at UN Headquarters in New York. Jongerius was just beginning her career when she was approached by Maharam to work on a project for its 100th anniversary. Today, she works as Maharam’s design director, and many of her textiles are found in the permanent collections at the Art Institute Chicago, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum and MoMA. Jongerius has a very clear idea of what makes a successful rug: "There are three components that have to make music together: interesting yarns, great construction and the right technique to give the pattern dazzling oxygen." Starting life as a color test swatch for another one of her rugs, Jongerius’ Multitone Rug (2014) demonstrates her genius eye for color. When asked why her colors look so beautiful together, she replies, "That’s the secret of the color-cooking chef." Multitone’s rich texture comes from its flat handwoven basket construction – what she calls "the archetype of weaving." Made in India.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach