The new large aroma diffuser from MUJI uses ultrasonic waves to vaporize water and the essential oil in the tank to produce a cool and dry fragrant mist. It has a larger tank capacity and it diffuses fragrance 3 times more than the original aroma diffuser. Includes transformer with US plug attachments. The white cylinder also houses a lamp that shines with an ambient glow and has 2 light settings.



Photo Courtesy of Muji