MoMA MUJI Toaster Oven Vertical Type MJ-OTL10A is an amazing toaster oven with a black window on the black box. You should know that two-stage vertical type oven doesn’t need much space to be installed. It comes with 4 level of heater and you can toast 2 slices simultaneously. Using the dial, you are able to choose one slice or two slices.

Photo courtesy of Muji