Designed by HMM, Mugr Charcoal features a beautiful blend of minimalism, traditional artisan skills and modern functionality. Handmade from Japanese ceramic by skilled craftspeople from China and Taiwan, this coffee mug comes with a matte glazing in a charcoal tone which is reminiscent of cast iron. To complement the smooth ceramic, the studio added a walnut handle that boasts rich brown tones and organic grain textures. Curving to almost touch the surface the mug stands on, the handle gives the design an elegant and distinctive look. Mugr has a capacity of 12 fl oz and should be washed by hand in cold or lukewarm water. The handle can be polished with cooking oil to maintain its charm intact.