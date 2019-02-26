Mud Australia is a Sydney-based modern design company, specializing in durable dining- and serving-ware. The plates, mugs, bowls, and serving platters come in a variety of colors that blend together in a unique way - so you can mix and match, or simply choose a variety of shades that all complement each other.These bowls are made with Limoge hard-paste porcelain, a French material that dates back to 1771 and was made popular by Marie Antoinette. The deep, resonant color is achieved not only by surface glazes, but allover tinting of the porcelain clay.



Photo Courtesy of HORNE