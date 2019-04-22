Designed by Mario Trimarchi, La Stanza dello Scirocco is a range of items born out of the abstract and motionless atmosphere of a magic place: the room in large Sicilian country homes where one is forced to seek shelter from the sultriness while waiting for the sirocco to die down. It is a room without windows in which you can do nothing but ponder the wind that is undoing all sublunary things outside.



Photo courtesy of Lumens