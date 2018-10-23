Dutch artist Dick Bruna would tell his one year old son stories about a little bunny he had once seen while on holiday in a village off the coast of the North Sea. Then, Miffy (or ‘nijntje’ in Dutch) was born. To know Miffy is to love Miffy. Even if you’re not familiar with this cute and quirky character from Holland’s best-selling children’s book series, you can still invite her into your home to light up your life.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon