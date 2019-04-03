Kartell Mr. Impossible Chair
$525
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The Kartell Mr. Impossible Chair shows that, indeed, nothing's impossible when it comes to furniture design. Created by Phillipe Starck and Eugeni Quitllet, it combines sophisticated, organic-looking design and advanced plastic processing. To create the fluid bi-color effect, the oval colored polypropylene seat is formed separately and then welded onto the clear polypropylene frame to create one seamless and durable piece.
Photo Courtesy of Hive Modern