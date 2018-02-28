Mountain View from ACC Distribution is the first title in a new series, Nature Retreats, which presents the most beautifully designed holiday homes, with stunning mountain views. Travel journalist Sebastiaan Bedaux gathered together 30 of the most stylish hideouts in the world in Mountain View.



Despite the great variety of styles, different price tags and the unique geography of each house, they all have one thing in common: they are the stuff of dreams. The series will celebrate architecturally elegant hidden gems, surrounded by nature - deep in the woods, high up in the mountains, or built by the water - and all available for rent!

Find some peace and quiet and let the splendor of the building and the unique landscape around it inspire you.