The Morsø 3100 series incorporates the best from the classic Morsø design, but takes advantage of the latest combustion principles.

Efficient and environmentally friendly multi-fuel stoves, the 3112 is equipped with riddling grate and ashpan, making it easy to remove ash and clean the stove. It is manufactured using the latest combustion principles with tertiary air supply and meet the most stringent environmental requirements.Can be fired with wood, briquettes or approved smokeless fuel and is suitable for heating areas of up to 75 cubic metres.

Photo courtesy of www.atmostmalta.com.