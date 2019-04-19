Julia Szendrei Morse Code Love Necklace
$48
$36.98
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Love, conveyed in a unique way.
Featuring the December birthstone, turquoise, this 'LOVE' Morse code necklace was made by local San Francisco designer Julia Szendrei.
Features:
- Dots and dashes spell out ‘LOVE’ in Morse code
- 16" to 18" adjustable chain
- Made in San Francisco, CA
- Turquoise stones
- Gold bronze beads
- 14K gold-filled chain
Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.