Love, conveyed in a unique way.

Featuring the December birthstone, turquoise, this 'LOVE' Morse code necklace was made by local San Francisco designer Julia Szendrei.

Features:

Dots and dashes spell out ‘LOVE’ in Morse code

16" to 18" adjustable chain

Made in San Francisco, CA

Turquoise stones

Gold bronze beads

14K gold-filled chain







