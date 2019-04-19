Julia Szendrei Morse Code Love Necklace

$48
$36.98
Love, conveyed in a unique way. 

Featuring the December birthstone, turquoise, this  'LOVE' Morse code necklace was made by local San Francisco designer Julia Szendrei

Features:

  • Dots and dashes spell out ‘LOVE’ in Morse code 
  • 16" to 18" adjustable chain
  • Made in San Francisco, CA 
  • Turquoise stones 
  • Gold bronze beads 
  • 14K gold-filled chain


