Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack

$99
Your park & picnic buddy.  

Strap on this woven backpack with leather detail and head to the nearest beach, park, or other grassy areas. Pack it with a blanket, a bottle of wine, a bag of crackers, sunscreen, and be on your way! The buckle closure keeps everything safe inside the structured basket, and the adjustable leather straps make for a comfy trip. 

Made in: Morocco 

Made of: Woven water reed and leather 

Size: 11" L x 5" W x 12" H 

Sourced from: Medina Mercantile 

Photography by Julia Gartland.