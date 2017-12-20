Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack
Your park & picnic buddy.
Strap on this woven backpack with leather detail and head to the nearest beach, park, or other grassy areas. Pack it with a blanket, a bottle of wine, a bag of crackers, sunscreen, and be on your way! The buckle closure keeps everything safe inside the structured basket, and the adjustable leather straps make for a comfy trip.
Made in: Morocco
Made of: Woven water reed and leather
Size: 11" L x 5" W x 12" H
Sourced from: Medina Mercantile
Photography by Julia Gartland.