Your park & picnic buddy.

Strap on this woven backpack with leather detail and head to the nearest beach, park, or other grassy areas. Pack it with a blanket, a bottle of wine, a bag of crackers, sunscreen, and be on your way! The buckle closure keeps everything safe inside the structured basket, and the adjustable leather straps make for a comfy trip.



Made in: Morocco

Made of: Woven water reed and leather

Size: 11" L x 5" W x 12" H

Sourced from: Medina Mercantile

Photography by Julia Gartland.