Japanese-born designer Arihiro Miyake is always looking for ways to work with innovative and technical challenges. After receiving a master's degree in furniture and spatial design at Aalto University in Finland, he established his own design studio in Helsinki in 2014. One of his newest creations is the Coppélia Lamp, which he designed for Moooi and is inspired by the classic ballet of the same name. Referencing the ballet’s fluid motion and sinuous movements, the lamp is made up of an electrolytic polished stainless-steel frame, polycarbonate shades, and a suspension bracket. The glowing LED lights that are suspended on three dimensionally-crossed wire structures make it Miyake’s modern version of a classic chandelier.

Photo Courtesy of Moooi