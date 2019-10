If you've ever wondered what it feels like to float on a cloud, stop it (it's rather dangerous, after all) and get a Moooi Cloud Sofa to float on instead. Besides being much safer to lie on, this sofa also feels even better than the real thing; it's big and fluffy, with graciously rounded lines and soft upholstery options. Complete the airy look with a few Cloud Accent Pillows (sold separately).

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern