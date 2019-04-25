Sometimes you just can't stop moving, even when you're sitting down. The Moooi Bart Swivel Armchair keeps you in motion while allowing you to relax. This roomy and cushy lounge chair features an array of plush upholstery options, a large loose back cushion and a special swivel base that rotates 360 degrees to give you a look all around.

Moooi creates modern pendant lighting, lamps, and a unique array of suspension lighting. Founded by Marcel Wanders and first presented in 2001, Moooi creates products that satisfy the customers desire for individual style, and features designers such as Ross Lovegrove and Erwin Olaf.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens