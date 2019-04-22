Designed by Verner Panton in 1960 and today manufactured by Verpan, Moon pendant is a stunning example of Danish lighting design of the 1960s. Inspired by the phases of the Moon, the pendant light consists of nested steel lamellae that open like a fan, reflecting soft and white light. By adjusting the steel rings into different positions, you can play with the phases of the Moon. The distinctive luminaire catches the eye for instance above the dining table or in the living room.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop