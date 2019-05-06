Equivocal with sophistication, the Rich Brilliant Willing Monocle Wall Sconce refashions the optic device in to a warm LED powered light with smooth mobility. The single lens comprised of thick tempered glass rotates on an aluminum axis, making adjustability a simple task. The Monocle can be installed on the wall or ceiling, offering unobtrusive directional light when needed. If hardwiring is not possible, or direct switching is desired, a wall adapter is also available and sold separately.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting