MoMA Kobenstyle Casserole 2 Quart

With the creation of Kobenstyle in 1956 for Dansk®—a Danish manufacturer in MoMA's collection—Jens Quistgaard introduced lighter-weight enameled steel for quality cookware. Made for kitchen-to-table use the lid with its distinctive cruciform handles can be inverted and used as a trivet. Graceful yet sturdy the pots are enameled in a retro MoMA-exclusive green and come in three sizes. Made of stamped steel with a porcelain enamel coating.

Photo Courtesy of MoMA